Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s brother Akhil for Lenin

Actor Akhil Akkineni’s action-thriller Lenin hit theatres today. On the day of its release, his brother Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent her best wishes on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared the trailer of Lenin and wrote, “Wishing Lenin @akkineniakhil and the whole team the very best. Big blockbuster vibes already.”

ALSO READ | Lenin movie review: Akhil Akkineni’s village drama wears its Kurukshetra on its sleeve

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram Story:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram Story. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram Story.

Naga Chaitanya also took to X to post a note for his brother Akhil Akkineni. The post read, “Your hard work paid off and how ! So happy seeing all the positive response and word of mouth ! Especially about your standout performance @AkhilAkkineni8. Congrats naana @iamnagarjuna, @vamsi84 #BhagyashriBorse @MusicThaman and the entire team of #LENIN.”