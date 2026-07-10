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Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s brother Akhil for Lenin
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently extended her best wishes to her former husband Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni for his latest film Lenin.
Actor Akhil Akkineni’s action-thriller Lenin hit theatres today. On the day of its release, his brother Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent her best wishes on social media.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared the trailer of Lenin and wrote, “Wishing Lenin @akkineniakhil and the whole team the very best. Big blockbuster vibes already.”
ALSO READ | Lenin movie review: Akhil Akkineni’s village drama wears its Kurukshetra on its sleeve
Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram Story:
Naga Chaitanya also took to X to post a note for his brother Akhil Akkineni. The post read, “Your hard work paid off and how ! So happy seeing all the positive response and word of mouth ! Especially about your standout performance @AkhilAkkineni8. Congrats naana @iamnagarjuna, @vamsi84 #BhagyashriBorse @MusicThaman and the entire team of #LENIN.”
Meanwhile, Lenin has opened to positive reviews. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of the film read, “Akhil Akkineni is the film’s clearest success story. There’s a rawness to his performance, more polished screen presence. This is arguably the most rooted and committed work of his career so far, and it’s easy to see why early reactions have singled him out. He plays Lenin as a man caught between affection and fury, and he sells both registers convincingly, particularly in the film’s more intense second-half stretches.”
Also Read – Naga Vamsi says Akhil Akkineni isn’t coming as a ‘boy born with a golden spoon’ in Lenin
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got divorced in 2021, ending four years of marriage. Both of them moved on with their own lives after a few years. While Samantha got married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, Naga tied the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala.
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