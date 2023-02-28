Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets bruises while filming action sequences, shares photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for her upcoming movies, got bruised on the sets while shooting for action sequences. Taking to Instagram stories, the “Oo Antava” star dropped a picture of wounded hands from the sets. In the picture, her hands show wounds and blood stains.

Sharing the picture, Samantha wrote, “Perks of action.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of her bruises. (Photo: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuofficial) Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of her bruises. (Photo: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuofficial)

Recently, eight degrees Celsius in Nainital didn’t stop Samantha from working out. Even while battling with an autoimmune condition called myositis, she never misses a chance to share inspirational fitness videos with her fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a glimpse of her boxing session. In the video, she can be seen practising some boxing moves in the cold weather with action director Yannick Ben. She was seen wearing peach-coloured athleisure.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “MY FAVOURITE MAN @YANNICKBEN. LETS GO!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be seen in the film Shaakuntalam. The movie is scheduled to release on April 14. It was set to release on February 17 but due to unknown reasons, the film was postponed once again.

Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa’s work, is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the ‘apsara’-like Shakuntala.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.