Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels the burn with no equipment level-up challenge, watch video

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday shared a video of herself acing the no equipment level-up challenge. Sharing a video from her gym session, Samantha wrote, “Kickstart your 2022 with this no equipment ‘level- up’ challenge and feel the BURN …”

Samantha’s fitness video elicited reactions from celebrities and fans. Kiara Advani commented with a fire emoji on the post. Sanya Malhotra posted a fire and heart eyes emoji. After Samantha shared her fitness regimen, many fans took up the no equipment level-up challenge and shared their videos with the actor. She posted the videos on her Instagram stories.

Last week, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had shared a video of her intense prep for Pushpa The Rise song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava”. Talking about the song, she had said, “I played good , I played bad, I was funny , I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew. #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news ever since she and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation last year after four years of marriage. A few days ago, Samantha had opened up about the importance of mental health and how she is battling issues. The actor talked about how she relied on friends and counselors to help her get through the difficult phase.

Samantha also emphasised that seeking help from psychiatrists should be normalised, and mentioned the importance of a support system. “If I am successful for the next part of my life, it is not because I was strong. But it is because many people around me helped me to be strong. A lot of people are spending a lot of time and effort to help. It’s time for all of us to do our bit as well,” she added.