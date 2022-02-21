scorecardresearch
Monday, February 21, 2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first look from Shaakuntalam unveiled: ‘Ethereal and demure’

Shaakuntalam first look: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks ethereal as Shakuntala. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film stars Samantha and Dev Mohan in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
February 21, 2022 11:08:55 am
Shaakuntalam first look, samantha ruth prabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala in Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam movie. (Photo: PR Handout)

The first look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Shaakuntalam was unveiled on Monday. The actress took to her social media handles and shared the first look poster. “Presenting.. Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam,” she wrote.

As per the theme of the mythological drama, Samantha is dressed in a white sari and ornaments made of flowers. She is surrounded by animals and birds, and has a pitcher next to her.

As per mythology, Shakuntala was the daughter of Rishi Vishwamitra and Meneka. She lives in a forest where she meets King Dushyant and they fall in love. Dushyant promises to return to her soon but forgets all about her due to a sage’s curse.

Earlier, talking about Shaakuntalam, Samantha had said, “I have never heard of such a script with so much detail. There is no reference to the film. Everything about the film is in the director’s head. So, I am extremely excited to be part of this project and want to make the director’s vision come true.” And now, judging by the first look of the film, each word she said about director’s vision seems to be true.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, the movie also stars Dev Mohan and Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha. Neelima Guna is producing the film while Dil Raju is the presenter. Mani Sharma is providing the music, and Sekhar V Joseph is the cinematographer for this project.

Shaakuntalam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

