Samantha Ruth Prabhu files defamation lawsuits against YouTube channels: Report

Ever since Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya, there have been speculations around her personal life. As many YouTube channels tried to dig into reasons behind the couple’s divorce, few even went over board. Now, as per a report on IANS, the actor has filed defamation lawsuits against some channels “for streaming malignant content about her.”

“Suman TV, Telugu Popular TV, and a few more YouTube channels will receive legal notices from Samantha, for defaming her image on their respective channels,” the report read.

The same report stated that Samantha has also filed a legal notice against an advocate named Venkat Rao, who had allegedly spoken about her marital life and rumoured affairs.

Samantha had earlier rubbished all the claims made against her. She tweeted a note that read, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced separation earlier this month. A note which the two posted on social media said, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chaitanya and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”