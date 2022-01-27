Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘fell a 100 times’ during her skiing adventure. Watch video

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a whale of a time in Switzerland. She learnt skiing on her vacation and shared her experience on social media. The actor revealed that she started skiing with toddlers, fell several times and even thought of quitting, but it was her trainer who kept her going.

Sharing a photo of herself with her trainer, Samantha wrote, “I began my skiing journey with toddlers on a bunny slope. Very humbling. Fell a 100 times. Got up each time. The thought of quitting crossed my mind multiple times but boy am I glad, I pushed through. In the time and effort it took for graduating from bunny slopes to completing a Red run I found something truly special⛷💕”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

She added, “It’s been exhilarating & daunting in the best way imaginable.A huge shout out to the lovely @kate_mc_b for training me. You made all the difference. The actor concluded her post with the hashtags – #JustTheBeginning and #NeverFeltMoreAlive.

The Family Man 2 actor also posted a video that featured one of her many falls. She captioned the video, “One of the 100 falls. Me: Kate save me @kate_mc_b :’weeeeeeeeeeehhhhhh’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Her video attracted several comments. Artist Sadhna Singh commented on the video, “That was kick ass performance before the humpty dumpty had a great fall situation @samantharuthprabhuoffl.” “Almost Bond…. Almost,” wrote film director Nandini Reddy.

A few days ago, Samantha had also shared a few clicks from her skiing adventure.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in a special dance number “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” in Allu Arjun film Pushpa The Rise. She is looking forward to the release of Shaakuntalam, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Yashoda.