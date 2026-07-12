Samantha Ruth Prabhu exposes exhibitor’s remark before Maa Inti Bangaram hit Rs 100 cr mark

As Maa Inti Bangaram crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram not to celebrate with numbers but to share a story about the perception her film faced before it even released.

In an Instagram post, the actor revealed that a friend had called an exhibitor in a B-centre before the film’s release to gauge expectations. Samantha said she was listening in on the conversation without the exhibitor’s knowledge.

“My friend asked, ‘What do you think about Maa Inti Bangaram? How much do you think it’ll open at?'” Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote. “The exhibitor didn’t hesitate. ‘Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she’s in a big hero’s film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody.'”