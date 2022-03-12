‘Stop judging a woman based on hemlines and necklines’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens powerful note after her red carpet appearance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday penned a note talking about how women are easily judged for the dress they wear, the race they belong to or even their skin tone. She asked people to focus on “bettering” themselves instead of passing remarks about women based on their hemlines and necklines.

“As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do.

“Now that we’re in the year 2022 – can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgement inward and training it on ones own self is evolution. Projecting our ideals on someone else never did anyone any good. Let’s gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person,” Samantha‘s note read.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram) Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Samantha’s post came a few days after she made a stunning appearance at an award show in Mumbai where she wore a bottle green dress.

Samantha is not the only one who was judged for her costumes. Deepika Padukone, during the promotions of Gehraiyaan, had to face something similar. Earlier this year, influencer Freddy Birdy took a jibe at the actor’s clothes during the Gehraiyaan promotions. Freddy had shared a post on Instagram, which read, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches.” A part of the caption read, “Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan.” In a cryptic tweet which was widely seen as a response, Deepika had written, “Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.”