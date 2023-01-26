scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu does pull-ups in gym, reveals she is following ‘strictest possible diet’. Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared how she has been following a strict ‘autoimmune diet’.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gymSamantha Ruth Prabhu is doing everything it takes to stay fit. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been sharing inspiring social media posts ever since she opened up about suffering from the autoimmune condition called myositis. On Thursday, Samantha posted a video of herself from the gym. Along with the video, the actor shared how she has been following a strict ‘autoimmune diet’.

In the video shared by Samantha, she is seen doing pull-ups. In the caption, the actor wrote, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings 💪🏼 Thank you for the inspiration @whoisgravity 🤗 You’ve gotten me through some tough days 🤍.”

Further, Samantha wrote about what she has learnt about following a diet. She added in the caption, “Being on the strictest possible diet (The autoimmune diet.. yes there is such a thing) has taught me that strength is not what you eat.. it’s how you think @junaid.shaikh88.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s post received a lot of love and appreciation. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita commented, “Killer 🔥🔥🔥,” on her post. Film director Nandini Reddy wrote, “Same thing …. Single hand tho chesthunna…. Malli nuvvu feel avuthavani post cheyyatledu 😎😎😎.” Radikaa Sarathkumar added, “Way to go Sam 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻.”

Also read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks divine in Shaakuntalam song Rushivanamlona, watch video

Fans of Samantha also hailed her strength and determination. One of the comments on her post read, “Woah !! More power to you lady ❤‍🔥❤‍🔥.” Another fan wrote, “You got this girl!!! Keep going!🔥❤️.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her next film, Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekar of Rudhramadevi fame, it is based on the epic play written by Kalidasa and is scheduled to hit theatres on February 27.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 17:07 IST
