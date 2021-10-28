Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes wedding photos from Instagram

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has deleted almost all her wedding pictures and vacation pictures featuring her former husband Naga Chaitanya from Instagram.

The recent photos of Samantha and Naga at actor Rana Daggubati’s wedding have also been removed by The Family Man actor from her social media account. A few pictures of Naga still available on Samantha’s account are from the year 2017, or they are the ones which also feature common friends. A few photos featuring the former couple with their dog are also available on the actor’s handle.

Check out a few photos of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya that The Family Man actor hasn’t deleted:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Earlier this month, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced that they will be parting ways as husband and wife. The couple had tied the knot in 2017.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has deleted her wedding photos from Instagram. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has deleted her wedding photos from Instagram.

Naga Chaitanya had shared a note in which he requested his fans to support the couple during the difficult time and respect their privacy. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” the note read.