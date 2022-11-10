Samantha Ruth Prabhu confesses she’s extremely nervous and has her ‘toes and fingers crossed’ ahead of Yashoda release, giant cut-outs come up across South India

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a post expressing nervousness regarding her upcoming film Yashoda, which will release on November 11. Samantha posted a photo where she has kept her fingers crossed, clad in blue and is wearing glasses.

The actor, who had recently been vocal about her fight with myositis, wrote, “Extremely nervous and especially excited! One day to go. Mee andhariki Yashoda nachchalani gattiga korukuntunna. Good vibes to my directors, producer, cast and entire crew as they wait like me for your verdict tomorrow. All fingers and toes crossed.” Fans flooded her with hearts and wished her all the best.

Meanwhile, Samantha’s posters from Yashoda have sprung up in Hyderabad, Rajamundry, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Nandyal, Vijaywada and Vizag. The film is Samantha’s biggest Pan-India release and is releasing in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Samantha has maintained that she would not let her health problems get in the way of her work. In an interview with celebrity TV achor Suma, Samantha had elaborated further on coping with the illness saying, “Some days are good, and some days are bad. There are days when I feel like I can’t take one more step further. And there are days when I look back, I feel surprised that I have come so far. I’m here to fight. I’m not the only one, I know that. There are a lot of people who are fighting many battles. We win in the end.” She also addressed the speculation about her illness being ‘life-threatening’. “The stage I’m in is not life-threatening. It’s difficult, but I’m here to fight. At least for the time being, I’m not going to die,” she asserted.

Earlier, the actor had shared a post on ‘showing up’. She wrote, “Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how shitty things are, his motto is to Shower Shave Show up !! I borrowed it for a day.”

Yashoda sees Samantha entangled in a surrogacy racket, and how she triumphs over the herculean hurdles. The film releases on November 11.