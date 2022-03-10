Samantha Ruth Prabhu clicked in Mumbai, fans ask ‘Bollywood project on the way?’

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a national star after appearing in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man. Samantha has an active social media presence that connects her to audience all over the world and her recent appearance in the Pushpa song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava showed her in a new light. So when Samantha recently landed at the Mumbai airport, photographers lined up to click her.

When one of the photographers asked Samantha if she knew any Hindi, she replied, ‘Thoda thoda.’ The video of the encounter has been shared on social media.

One of her fans commented on the video, “Sam is the sweetest & most humble.” Another suspected if there was a Bollywood project on the cards for her. They wrote, “Bollywood project on the way??”

Samantha recently completed 12 years in the film industry. On the occasion, she expressed gratitude for having the “most loyal fans in the world”. Samantha wrote, “I woke up this morning to realize that I’ve completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here’s hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength.”

Samantha is looking forward to the release of Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal where she stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also has Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam in the pipeline.