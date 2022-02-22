Samantha Ruth Prabhu claps back at troll who ‘wanna reproduce’ her: ‘Should have googled that first’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently holidaying in Kerala with her best friend, conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her official Instagram handle. Many of her fans and followers asked her a variety of questions about her work, fitness routine, etc.

However, one question was quite absurd and got a scathing response from the actor. Samantha was asked, “Have you reproduced because I wanna reproduce you.” Responding to this particular question, the actress gave a snarky response. She wrote, “How to use ‘reproduce’ in a sentence. Should have googled that first!”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s AMA on Instagram. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s AMA on Instagram.

Samantha was also asked where does she get ‘this much courage’ to do the things, she replied, “In the face of great adversity comes great courage.” The Family Man actress was also asked what is her favourite genre when it comes to movies, and she said, “comedy”.

Responding to a question where she was asked if she would some day take up direction, she said, “I’ve learnt lately to never say never.” Another person asked her what piece of advice would she give the ‘young generation’, to which Samantha replied, “Take a break. Don’t burn out!!” Responding to what her ‘ultimate goal in life’ is, she said, “To be remembered.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s AMA on Instagram. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s AMA on Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s AMA on Instagram. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s AMA on Instagram.

Samantha has been on a vacation spree. She started her 2022 with a trip to Switzerland where she tried skiing. She was accompanied by her friend Shilpa Reddy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The actress had previously shared beautiful pictures of herself having a good time at Athirappilly waterfall. A couple of days ago, Samantha had taken off to the picturesque beaches in Alleppey, Kerala, and had shared pictures from their visit where the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star was seen seated on the shore, enjoying the sunset.

Samantha has been in news every since she and her former husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, announced their divorce in October 2021. The two were married in 2017.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Pushpa The Rise’s special dance track titled ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava.’ The song marked the first special number of her career. She is also looking forward to Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a Vignesh Shivan directorial, which sees her sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also has Shaakuntalam to her credit. Written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film stars Samantha in the titular role. The first look of the film will be out on Monday.

The project is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively.