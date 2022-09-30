Samantha Ruth Prabhu changes social media bio on her US trip: ‘Whatever your capabilities…’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently preparing for her role in Raj & DK’s action series Citadel in the US, has changed her social media bio. Her new bio reads ‘Whatever your capabilities, you must stretch them to the limit and a little beyond.’ It is said that she is working hard for Citadel and it appears from her new bio that she is pushing herself to achieve the desired result.

Samantha has been on a break from social media for a while now as the actor is only posting updates regarding her upcoming films unlike before when she shared many videos and photos from her personal life as well.

The Family Man actor’s bio and updates on her social media have always been a way for her fans to know her state of mind. Just weeks before announcing her separation from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha removed her surname on her social media handles.

Recently, there were rumours that Samantha was in the US for medical treatment. However, her manager confirmed to indianexpress.com that this was not the case. He said, “It’s just gossip.” A source close to the actor later said that she was in the US to prepare for Citadel. “Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series. Over there, she is training with renowned experts working in the entertainment space for action,” the source said.

This will be Samantha’s second collaboration with Raj & DK. They had previously worked together on the second season of The Family Man.

Citadel is a global series that will have spin-offs around the world. The project by the Russo Brothers stars Priyanka Chopra and the Indian arm of the show is said to star Samantha.

Samantha’s upcoming films include Shaakuntalam and Yashoda.