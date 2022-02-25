Samantha Ruth Prabhu can relate to Will Smith’s comment about ‘divorce, humiliation’, is inspired to ‘work hard, reinvent’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu re-posted a passage from actor Will Smith’s autobiography, Will. The quote that Samantha highlighted talks about the setbacks that Smith faced in his life, including the disintegration of his family and divorce.

Samantha and her husband of four years, Naga Chaitanya, announced their separation last year. She has since spoken rarely about it, but has often shared quotes and messages on social media alluding to it.

The quote from Will read, “Over the past thirty years, like all of us, I have dealt with failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death. I’ve had my life threatened, my money taken away, my privacy invaded, my family disintegrated-and every single day, still got up, mixed concrete, and laid another brick. No matter what you’re going through, there is always another brick sitting right there in front of you, waiting to be laid. The only question is, are you going to get up and lay it?”

Screengrabs of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s posts. Screengrabs of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s posts.

Impressed with the book, Samantha posted in another Instagram Story, “Work hard, learn from your setbacks, self-reflect, reinvent yourself and never ever give up. Oh, and a sense of humour helps. What a lovely and fascinating book, Will.”

Announcing their separation last year after weeks of speculation, Samantha and Chaitanya had posted a joint statement on social media. While Samantha has deleted the post, it still exits on Chaitanya’s profile. A part of it read, “We request our fans, well wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Will Smith has often spoken about his relationship with wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and the ups and downs they’ve experienced together as a couple. He was previously married to Sheree Zampino.