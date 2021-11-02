Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls herself a ‘warrior’ a month after separation from Naga Chaitanya: ‘I am fierce’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has grabbed attention yet again. The actor on Tuesday posted an inspirational quote that read, “I am strong, I am resilient, I’m not perfect, I’m the perfect me, I never give up, I am loving, I am determined, I am fierce, I am human, I am a warrior.” She ended the post with a hashtag, “My Momma Said.”

The post has come a month after she announced her separation with Naga Chaitanya. The actor, who was married to Chaitanya for 3 years, dropped a note on October 2 to inform her fans that she and Naga Chaitanya have parted ways.

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” the note read.

Meanwhile, Samantha is spending some ‘me’ time. In the last one month, the actor was seen spending time with her friends. She was also on a travel spree and explored her creative self at an art studio. Recently, she went on Char Dham Yatra. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Samantha wrote, “I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas… ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth , a place of great mystery .. the abode of Gods. It has been everything I hoped it would . Serene and majestic .. a complex confusion between myth and reality . Absolutely breathtaking! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart.”

Earlier this year, she also welcomed a new member to her family. The paw-parent introduced her Instagram family to a pitbull named Saasha.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She will also be a part of Dream Warrior Pictures’ next.