Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens a heartfelt birthday note for filmmaker Nandini Reddy: ‘From seeing me at my highs to lows…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday took to Instagram to post an adorable birthday wish for filmmaker and her close friend Nandini Reddy, who turned 42. Along with several candid clicks of herself and Nandini, Samantha wrote a lovely note.

“Happy birthday my dearest friend, @nandureddyy! Your innate goodness is your greatness. You inspire me! I remember it like it was yesterday, the year was 2012, and I was not keeping well and my self confidence was at an all time low. I was reluctant to go back to work. You came every day to check in on me, took the time out of your packed schedule and planned a test shoot with me to give me my confidence back. I will never forget how I got back to work the very next day,” Samantha wrote.

She further shared that Nandini had her back during trying times in her life. She added, “And this is me recounting just ONE of the many times you have had my back. From seeing me at my highest highs to my lowest lows, you’ve been my ride or die! You inspire me to be a better friend everyday. Thank you for believing in me and for always keeping it! Here’s wishing you nothing but the very best in the coming year!”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nandini Reddy collaborated on Oh! Baby (2019). Nandini’s other directorials include Pitta Kathalu, Kalyana Vaibhogame, Jabardasth and Ala Modalaindi, apart from several TV shows.