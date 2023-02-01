scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu apologises to Vijay Deverakonda fans for delaying Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are coming together for a film titled Kushi, which has been delayed for years now.

Poster of Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda's KushiPoster of Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi

Back in 2019, it was announced that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are coming together for a film. However, due to the pandemic, the movie was stuck in limbo. Last year, it was revived and titled Kushi, but the film has not made any progress till now. When a fan asked about the same on Twitter, Samantha apologised for delaying it.

She wrote on Twitter, “#Kushi will resume very soon .. my apologies to @TheDeverakonda fans (sic).” It is possible that the actor’s myositis diagnosis might have delayed the project. Replying to Samantha’s tweet, Deverakonda wrote, “We all await your return in full health and your big smile.”

Meanwhile, Khushi’s director Shiva Nirvana also tweeted that the film is very much happening and would resume soon. Without mentioning any specific information about the project, Shiv tweeted, “#khushi regular shoot will start very soon.”

ALSO READ |Vijay Deverakonda calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu the ‘most desirable woman in India’: ‘She’s amazing’

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy with the post-production of her mythological film Shaakuntalam, an adaptation of the classic play of Kalidasa. Samantha is playing the role of Shaakuntala and Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyanta. The story is about the struggles of their love, which faces a threat in the form of Durvasa Maharishi’s curse. Directed by Gunasekaran, the film also has Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, and Mohan Babu.

