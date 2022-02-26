Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanks ‘loyal fans’ on completing 12 years in the movies: ‘Hoping my love story with cinema never ends’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday morning took to her social media platforms to thank her fans as she completed 12 years in the film industry. Samantha, who made her feature film debut in 2010 with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Telugu romance film Ye Maaya Chesave, made her OTT debut with Raj and DK’s The Family Man last year.

Samantha shared a couple of sun-soaked happy pictures of herself on Instagram, and wrote, “I woke up this morning to realize that I’ve completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here’s hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength.”

Samantha has appeared in more than 40 movies in her 12 year long career. She is best known for her roles in Eega, Mahanati, Mersal, 24, Dookudu, Rangasthalam, Super Deluxe, Oh! Baby and more.

Samantha’s personal life has also been discussed widely. Samantha tied the knot with fellow actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017. However, last year, the two announced their separation.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Pushpa The Rise’s special dance track titled ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava.’ The song marked the first single of her career. She is also looking forward to Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a Vignesh Shivan directorial, which sees her sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also has Shaakuntalam in her kitty, written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film stars Samantha in the titular role.