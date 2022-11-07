scorecardresearch
Samantha Ruth Prabhu never revealed her fight with myositis on sets: Yashoda co-star Unni Mukandan

A couple of weeks ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she was suffering from an auto-immune disease called myositis.

Yashoda actorsUnni Mukandan shares screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda.

Actor Unni Mukandan has opened up about his experience of working with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the upcoming movie, Yashoda. Unni revealed that he was caught by surprise when he came to know about Samantha’s medical condition as she never revealed it to him during the making of the movie.

“I didn’t know it while shooting. Samantha was very professional. She never revealed that she was fighting such a disease. I felt sad after seeing Samantha’s post. She’ll fight myositis and come back in good health,” Unni said.

Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares first photos after myositis diagnosis, promises to power through challenges: ‘Shower, shave, show up…’

Samantha’s revelation came after unverified rumours of her flying off to the US to treat a rare skin condition. She maintained silence on the speculations until recently.

“Samantha is a very dedicated and hard working actress. She has prepared a lot for her role that includes action and emotional scenes. She interacts well with other artistes on set. We discussed ideas on the improvisation of action in a scene,” Unni Mukandan recalled.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday said that she was preparing to join the promotions for Yashoda, which is due in cinemas this week. She plays a surrogate mother, who single-handedly takes on a crime syndicate. The trailer of the movie promised a full-fledged action entertainer.

The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma. It will release simultaneously in all major Indian languages.

