Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya attend same wedding with partners Raj, Sobhita. Watch

Exes Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have moved on in their personal life after their divorce in 2021. Samantha and Naga, who are now happily married to Raj Nidimoru and Sobhita Dhulipala, respectively, recently attended the same wedding function together. Producer Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas’ daughter Simran Narang got married and a reception was hosted in Hyderabad on Saturday. Many notable celebrities attended the event, including Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. Former actor couple Naga and Samantha were also spotted at the same time at the reception, with their spouses.

In a video circulating on the internet, Samantha, can be seen arriving at the event in a beautiful purple and gold saree. She couldn’t stop smiling as she held Raj’s hand and walked in with him. In a paparazzo video, she can be seen protecting her husband from bumping into a security guard. Another clip showed Chaitanya and Sobhita entering the reception function with Nagarjuna and Amala. Sobhita opted for a blue-and-pink saree and Naga was spotted in a navy blue suit. They even posed for the paparazzi before heading inside to congratulate the bride and groom.