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Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya attend same wedding with partners Raj, Sobhita. Watch
Exes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya recently attended a producer's wedding, with their spouses Raj Nidimoru and Sobhita Dhulipala, respectively.
Exes Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have moved on in their personal life after their divorce in 2021. Samantha and Naga, who are now happily married to Raj Nidimoru and Sobhita Dhulipala, respectively, recently attended the same wedding function together. Producer Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas’ daughter Simran Narang got married and a reception was hosted in Hyderabad on Saturday. Many notable celebrities attended the event, including Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. Former actor couple Naga and Samantha were also spotted at the same time at the reception, with their spouses.
In a video circulating on the internet, Samantha, can be seen arriving at the event in a beautiful purple and gold saree. She couldn’t stop smiling as she held Raj’s hand and walked in with him. In a paparazzo video, she can be seen protecting her husband from bumping into a security guard. Another clip showed Chaitanya and Sobhita entering the reception function with Nagarjuna and Amala. Sobhita opted for a blue-and-pink saree and Naga was spotted in a navy blue suit. They even posed for the paparazzi before heading inside to congratulate the bride and groom.
ALSO READ | Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife Shhyamali De breaks silence after his wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Dealing with something…’
While there are no photos or videos of the actors meeting each other, curious fans have been flooding social media. “Samantha NagaChaitanya kalisara ??? Same marriage (Did Samantha and Naga Chaitanya meet at the same marriage?)” a person asked. “I wonder if they all met,” another comment read. “No nazar. They all seem happy now,” a third comment read.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya relationship
Samantha and Chaitanya, who have shared screen space in the 2010 hit Ye Maaya Chesave, were in a relationship with each other for years before getting married in October 2017, in Goa. The actor duo had married according to both Hindu and Christian customs. They announced their divorce in 2021.
In 2022, Chaitanya was rumoured to be dating Sobhita, but they never admitted their relationship publicly. Later on, they got married in December 2024, at their family-owned Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Samantha and Raj were also rumoured to be in a relationship when in 2023, she started sharing pictures with him on social media. In December last year, the couple got married at Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore.
On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel, and has a socio-fantasy drama Vrushakarma lined up. Sobhita last featured in the Prime Video movie Cheekatilo, this year. On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu last starred in the 2024 Prime Video web show Citadel: Honey Bunny, opposite Varun Dhawan. The actor will soon be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Her husband Raj Nidimoru previously directed Citadel: Honey Bunny with DK and has Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom in the pipeline.
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