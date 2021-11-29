Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Pushpa sets, makers announce trailer release date

The shooting for the last song of Pushpa: The Rise began in Hyderabad on Monday. The song features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun. A set has been constructed for the song’s shoot in Ramoji Film City. Ganesh Acharya is reportedly choreographing the special number. With the completion of the song, the filming of Part 1 of Pushpa will come to an end.

Meanwhile, the film’s trailer is all set to be unveiled on December 6. Production house Mythri Movie Makers on Monday announced the trailer’s release date on social media with a new poster of Allu Arjun.

“The WILDEST MASS festival begins. #PushpaTrailer on DEC 6th,” the makers tweeted.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh and Ajay Ghosh.

The film will release on December 17 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.