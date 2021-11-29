scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 29, 2021
MUST READ

Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Pushpa sets, makers announce trailer release date

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise will release on December 17 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
November 29, 2021 6:00:54 pm
Samantha and Allu ArjunSamantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the sets of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise for a song shoot. (Photos: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram, mythriofficial/Instagram)

The shooting for the last song of Pushpa: The Rise began in Hyderabad on Monday. The song features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun. A set has been constructed for the song’s shoot in Ramoji Film City. Ganesh Acharya is reportedly choreographing the special number. With the completion of the song, the filming of Part 1 of Pushpa will come to an end.

Meanwhile, the film’s trailer is all set to be unveiled on December 6. Production house Mythri Movie Makers on Monday announced the trailer’s release date on social media with a new poster of Allu Arjun.

“The WILDEST MASS festival begins. #PushpaTrailer on DEC 6th,” the makers tweeted.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh and Ajay Ghosh.

The film will release on December 17 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Vijay Deverakonda, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 29: Latest News

Advertisement