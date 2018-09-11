Samantha Akkineni: U Turn will keep you on the edge of your seat

Samantha Akkineni’s U Turn will hit screens on September 13. Samantha Akkineni’s U Turn will hit screens on September 13.

Actor Samantha Akkineni is busy promoting her upcoming film U Turn, which will hit screens on Thursday. The actor seems quite excited about her solo film, which is written and directed by Pawan Kumar.

U Turn is the official remake of the Kannada hit of the same name. Samantha said she became determined to do the film with Pawan soon after she saw the original Kannada film’s trailer.

“I have known Pawan Kumar from Lucia. I loved that film. It was always in the pipeline to work with him. I didn’t know it would be so quick. I watched the trailer of Kannada U Turn. I immediately called (him) and said, ‘How did you not want to do this film with me. How dare you?’,” Samantha recalled.

U Turn marks Pawan’s directorial debut in Tamil and Telugu. “Definitely I can promise you that for two hours, this film will keep you on the edge of your seat,” she said.

“It is not one particular genre. It goes from thriller to mystery…to an emotional film. So, it’s kind of an experience. After you walk out of the film, it will still linger on for a few hours. It makes you think. It is the kind of film I’d want to watch in cinema halls,” she added while discussing the film during a live session at the Facebook office in Hyderabad.

Samantha also revealed that U Turn will not be a frame-to-frame remake of the Kannada version. “In the director’s own words, it is an adaptation of his original version. Escpailly the last 30 minutes, he has changed quite a bit.”

The remake was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu to cash in on Samantha’s popularity. “Doing same takes back-to-back in Tamil and Telugu was the most challenging part of the film,” the actor noted.

Cutting her hair short for the character who is a journalist, was the best part of doing U Turn, remarked Samantha. “I only took 15 minutes to get ready for the shoot,” she added.

Apart from Samantha Akkineni, the film also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Rahul Ravindran, Bhumika Chawla and Narain among others.

The film was recently cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate. U Turn is all set to hit the screens on September 13.

