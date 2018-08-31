Follow Us:
Friday, August 31, 2018
Samantha Akkineni turns vegetable seller

Samantha Akkineni paid a visit today to the buzzing Jam-bazaar market situated at Triplicane, Chennai. She turned into a vegetable seller in a bid to raise funds for her organisation - Prathayusha Foundation.

Published: August 31, 2018
Samantha Akkineni turned into a vegetable seller in a bid to raise funds for her organisation – Prathayusha Foundation, which has been helping underprivileged women and children by delivering medical support.

The Seema Raja actor, who flew from Hyderabad to Chennai yesterday to participate in the 100th-day function of her movie Irumbu Thirai, paid a visit today to the buzzing Jam-bazaar market situated at Triplicane. Samantha chose a shop randomly and started to sell vegetables. Soon, people started to flock to the shop to get a glimpse of their favourite actor. This generous act of Samantha was appreciated by the public.

Samantha Akkineni is awaiting the release of Seema Raja and U-Turn. Both the movies are releasing on September 13.

