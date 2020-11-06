Samantha Akkineni turns talk show host with Sam Jam Samantha

Sam Jam Samantha will be hosted by Samantha Akkineni. (Photo: Twitter/ahavideoIN)

After making her television debut with Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Samantha Akkineni is all set to host talk show Sam Jam Samantha for OTT platform aha. The show premieres on November 13 on aha. The producers of the talk show on Friday held the show’s title launch event in Hyderabad. Samantha, aha promoter Allu Aravind and the show’s director Nandini Reddy graced the event.

Talking about Sam Jam Samantha, the Oh! Baby star said, “Doing Sam Jam Samantha is a big challenge for me, but I can say that this talk show is an extension of my personality. The show has a purpose and a lot of heart. In short, Sam Jam Samantha is about happiness. I felt it is important to share happiness in these pandemic times, and I am ready for this new challenge.”

“Sam Jam Samantha is not just a talk show. It is a platform that also addresses social issues. It is going to change the lives of many,” she added.

When asked about the reason behind choosing an OTT platform instead of television, Samantha Akkineni replied, “I feel that this (OTT platforms) is the future. I don’t care about the medium. For me, it is all about the subject.”

According to the makers of Sam Jam Samantha, Samantha will host Vijay Deverakonda, Saina Nehwal, Kashyap Parupalli, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi on the aha show.

