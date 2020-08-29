Samantha Akkineni on pregnancy rumours: Been pregnant since 2017

Samantha Akkineni will make her OTT debut with The Family Man season 2. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni on Saturday morning treated her fans to an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. She spoke about The Family Man 2, pregnancy rumours and much more.

Samantha reveals the “special” thing she shares with Chaitanya Akkineni

Samantha told fans, “My tattoo means – create your own reality. Chay and I got this together. It is really special for both of us.”

Samantha’s lockdown special

Not just The Family Man 2, Samantha’s fans can expect something more from the actor’s end.

In response to a question, the actor confessed, “In this time, I got to work on something special. I cannot wait to share with all you guys.”

Samantha believes great things (like her) come in small packages

A fan asked Samantha about her height. Replying to the question, the Rangasthalam actor said, “I am barely 5’3. Great things come in small packages. So, woohoo!”

‘Been pregnant since 2017’

Of course, during the AMA session, a question about the actor’s pregnancy popped up yet again, and this is what Sam said, “I have been pregnant since 2017, I think. This baby doesn’t want to come out.”

On The Family Man Season 2

Samantha Akkineni is making her OTT debut with the popular series The Family Man’s second season, which is directed by Raj and DK.

The actor recently completed the dubbing of the series. Talking about the same, the Oh Baby actor said, “This is the most excitement you will see on my face. I completed dubbing of the series. Oh my god! It is so kickass!”

Earlier, talking about the web series, Samantha Akkineni had said, “With the digital space booming, I knew I had to be a part of this revolution. What better way to make my digital debut, than with one of India’s most loved series – The Family Man. I have loved Raj & DK’s work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn’t have asked for better partners. The role I play in the show is diametrically different from anything I have done before. It will certainly surprise and delight my fans.”

