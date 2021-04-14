Samntha Akkineni takes a dig at media: ‘Wondering since when did actors’ opinions matter so much’

Samantha Akkineni called out the section of media who judge an actor for having or not having an opinion on important matters of the day. The actor dropped an Instagram reel in which she participated in the ‘What Did She Say’ challenge.

The ‘What Did She Say’ challenge has been trending on Instagram for a while now. The challenge encourages men and women to express how they went against societal norms or people’s opinions on them. Samantha chose to talk about media and their expectations from actors. In the video, we see Samantha is seen standing against some animated mics representing media. The video begins with a text that read “Them: We need your opinion on ‘This important topic.'” Soon, we see the actor grooving and speaking her mind via text that read, “Wondering since when did actors’ opinions matter so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha shared the video on Tuesday evening with a small note. “We’re entertainers, Not fact-checkers,” the actor wrote adding she wonders why are “actors crucified for having an opinion about the important matters pertaining to the world?”

“We are humans too and We make mistakes too. But cancelling us for speaking out or not speaking out aloud on each and every topic is a bit unfair, don’t you think? Let us stick to what we do best — making you fall in love with our performances,” the actor concluded.

By the end of her short note, she encouraged her fans and friends to share what’s on their mind via ‘What Did She Say’ challenge. “#whatdidshesay is a fun way to speak your mind .. what’s on your mind?” Samantha shared.

As soon as she posted the video, many of her fans and friends from the industry rooted for her. Actor Yami Gautam and Pragya Jaiswal agreed with Samantha. The reel came after a fan asked Samantha to drop more of them. She also said that the reels are becoming her thing.

On the work front, Samantha is shooting for Shaakuntalam. She will also make her OTT debut with the second season of the popular Hindi series The Family Man.