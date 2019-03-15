Samantha Akkineni stuns in photoshoot for an international brand

Samantha Akkineni recently shared pictures from a photoshoot for French fashion house Louis Vuitton. Her style quotient and swag in the photos have made fans go gaga.

Samantha, who will be seen next in Majili opposite husband Naga Chaitanya, shared the photos on her Instagram account with captions like “Monogram State of Mind!!”, “Walk the talk 🍳”, “Summer is here..” and “Born ready !!!”.

Recently, Samantha Akkineni appeared in a campaign for a snack but was criticised by users on Twitter. A troll wrote, “I just wonder if @Samanthaprabhu2 had at least a full pack of kurkure on the day of ad shoot. These actresses and models eat salads and healthy crap but encourage us to eat unhealthy foods @KurkureSnacks.”

Samantha replied to the tweet and confessed that she definitely had the snack on the day of her shoot. She continued that while she does believe in healthy eating, she looks forward to her cheat days as well.

Yes I did.I’ll make sure to send you a pic of my Sunday meals . Yes I eat healthy but look forward to my cheat days and love snacks like Kurkure just as much as any other normal person does . And @KurkureSnacks has answered every query that has been put to them (including mine ) https://t.co/e5EIsXYspy — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 13, 2019

Here’s the tvc of the new Kurkure masala munch with gingelly oil .. https://t.co/n0DEYiLSJk .. a chatpata one 😁 @KurkureSnacks — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 12, 2019

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is gearing up for the release of her next film Majili, which will hit screens on April 5.