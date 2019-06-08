Samantha Akkineni on Oh Baby: My wish to be part of a comedy has come true with this film

After Super Deluxe and Majili, Samantha Akkineni is gearing up for Oh Baby’s release. Recently at an event, Samantha spoke about the film with the media. While briefing the media about what the film is all about, Samantha titled Oh Baby as her career’s most special project.

The actor said Oh Baby, including her other recent releases, is a result of her decision to be part of a good film or do nothing at all.

“I have had a good year with Super Deluxe, Majili. There could be luck factor working for me but above that, it is the decision that I took to do only good films or do nothing at all. I think the decision has made my choices very clear. Oh Baby is one such decision,” said the actor.

Samantha added that with Oh Baby she has ticked comedy off her to-do-list in her acting career. She also said that the film will urge the audience to hug their mothers and grandmothers for all the sacrifices they made to make our dreams come true.

“My wish to be part of a comedy has come true with this film. When I watched the Korean version of the film, I wanted to hug my mother and ask her about the dreams that she had to let go to look after me and my brothers. I am a working woman and I have fulfilled my dreams but our mothers and grandmothers never got the chance nor they have ever spoken about it. Oh Baby will start the conversation and the film will make you want to hug them to thank them for all the sacrifices they made for us. Oh Baby is going to be one special project for me,” the 32-year-old said.

Earlier today, Samantha took to her Instagram account and shared that she would be catching up one of the shows of Oh Baby with grandparents from an old age home that she visited while working on the film.

“BABY’ is an emossssooooonnnn… #ohbaby releasing July 5th .. @nandureddyy .. I grew up without grandparents so my director took me to an old age home.. I met the most wonderful people . Their stories stayed with me through the shooting of the film .. it surprised me how childlike they were .. I put all that my mind could absorb into ‘Bebakka’ . Will watch the movie on the first day with them and hope that they approve of me,” Samantha wrote.

Oh Baby releases on July 5.