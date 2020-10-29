Samantha Akkineni on hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4: ‘An experience to remember’

Bigg Boss Telugu 4's Dussehra special episode marked the television debut of Samantha Akkineni. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently hosted reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4’s Dussehra special episode. The 3-hour-long marathon episode marked the television debut of Samantha. The episode also featured guest appearances by Akhil Akkineni, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Payal Rajput, Shravana Bhargavi, Geetha Madhuri and Hyper Aadi.

Elated with the response to her Bigg Boss episode, on Thursday, Samantha took to Instagram to thank the audience for making it a grand success. She also thanked Nagarjuna for his encouragement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 29, 2020 at 12:24am PDT

Sharing a photo of herself from the episode, Samantha Akkineni wrote, “An experience to remember.. Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears… the fear that I had no experience hosting, the fear of Telugu.. I had never even watched an episode before.. Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this.. And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode.. I was jumping with joy. And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode of #bigbossseason4.”

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man.

