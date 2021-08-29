Samantha Akkineni on dropping ‘Akkineni’ on social media, advice for husband Naga Chaitanya 

Samantha Akkineni recently dropped her last name on social media platforms, choosing to go by just S. The name change fuelled rumours that not all is well between Samantha and actor-husband Naga Chaitanya. Samantha and Chaitanya, famously called ChaySam by their fans, got married to each other in 2017 in a lavish yet private wedding. As soon as she dropped the last name, the actor was heavily trolled on the social media platforms.

Now, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Samantha spoke about being trolled and how she reacts to them. “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well,” she said, adding how everyone prodded her to respond. “Everybody wanted me to react to The Family Man issue. There were like 65000 tweets hammering me. I just thought no. I will speak when I have to speak and when I feel like saying something. I will not be bulldozed into saying something,” she continued.

Samantha’s The Family Man 2 was mired in a controversy as many claimed that the makers are trying to portray Tamil people in a negative light. However, after the release, the show received immense love from audience across the country. Recently, Samantha bagged her first award for her Bollywood and OTT debut — the Best Performance Female award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

“I am so so grateful. Thankyouuu @rajanddk for being able to see beyond the ‘cute girl’ image that many couldn’t look past .. as an actor I dreamed of being given such an opportunity.. the chance to play a layered and intense role . #Raji forced me to dig deep .. and I am beyond happy today to receive a certificate of approval for the performance,” wrote Samantha as she expressed her gratitude for winning the award.

After Samantha’s Bollywood debut, fans are looking forward to Chaitanya’s debut in the Hindi film industry. The actor will be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. When Samantha was asked if she gave any sort of advice to Chaitanya before his Bollywood debut, the Super Deluxe actor laughed and said, “Me and advice? Do I know how to navigate Bollywood? That’s a good one.”

She added, “No, I am not giving anybody any advice but myself. But I think he had a blast and he’s in complete awe of Aamir and how can anyone not be in awe of him. So, I am extremely happy for him and his experience.”

On a concluding note, Samantha expressed that she is open to doing any sort of challenging roles in any language. “Honestly, I have been a little scared of a new industry which is very alien to me. Like I said, I am trying to knock off insecurities and finding my footing in the South, finding a rhythm back home. So for me, to step into a completely new surrounding and atmosphere was scary, but just seeing the kind of appreciation I have received for The Family Man from the north has given me courage to accept new challenges whatever the language be, because I am still the hungry actor going after the next big challenge. So, now I am open to wherever the challenge comes from.”