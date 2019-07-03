Samantha Akkineni: Oh Baby is the best film of my career

At the recently held pre-release event for her upcoming film Oh Baby, Samantha Akkineni thanked her fans and filmmakers, who helped her reach where she is today.

“If today I am able to confidently say that this film has given me the best role of my career, it is only because of my team. I have worked with an extraordinary team,” she said, while describing director BV Nandini Reddy as the sister she never had.

“Nandini is like my elder sister. I trusted her completely. That trust will show in my performance. I am so proud of what she has done with this film,” Samantha Akkineni said.

“Dialogues by Lakshmi Bhupala supported me a lot in my performance. Lyrics writer Bhaskarabhatla, cinematographer Richard Prasad, editor Junaid Siddique, production designer Jayshree and Mickey J. Meyer who gave soul and heart to the film with his music. These are the members of the core team who made this film possible,” she added.

Samantha Akkineni was also thankful for having had the opportunity to work with some of the seasoned actors of the south Indian film industry. “Rajendra Prasad sir, king of comedy. He taught me comedy every scene, every day. If I score in comedy scenes, he has a big hand in it. Legendary actress Lakshmi ma’am, Rao Ramesh, Pragathi and a big thanks to Naga Shaurya. He is the highlight of our film in the second half,” she said.

Samantha was also confident that she will live up to the faith placed on her by her family. “Suresh Babu sir earlier in a press meet said that for the first time a woman is coming from the Ramanaidu family. In order to honour his words, I want to make him, family and all of you (fans) proud,” she remarked.

Based on the Korean film Miss Granny, Oh Baby is jointly bankrolled by Suresh Productions, People’s Media Factory, Guru Films and Kross Pictures.

The film follows the struggles of an aged female protagonist, who gets her lost youth back. And, Samantha promised her fans that they will not be “disappointed.”

“We don’t have to tell the audience that we have made a good film, so please come and watch. They can tell whether or not a film is made with honesty by just looking at a poster,” Samantha Akkineni said.

Oh Baby is due in cinemas this Friday.