Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Amala and Akhil Akkineni are on a family vacation, see photos

Samantha Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on October 6. And looks like before the big day, the Akkineni family is on a getaway. Nagarjuna, Amala, Akhil Akkineni, Naga, Samantha and a few close friends of the family are on a vacation.

Nagarjuna Akkineni shared the family photo on his social media accounts and wrote, “Yaaayyy!!! Holidays are even more fun with family & friends with the sweet smell of success!!! #DevaDas @NameisNani @aakanksha_s30 @iamRashmika @VyjayanthiFilms.”

Nagarjuna had also shared a click as he left for the holiday.

See Akkineni family photos from the vacation:

Samantha Akkineni recently also shared photos from her romantic getaway with Naga Chaitanya. They were seen enjoying the beautiful locales of Ibiza.

See more photos of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya from the vacation:

As per reports, the family would be returning from the vacation on October 5 after which Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are going to join the shoot of their upcoming film directed by Shiva Nirvana.

