Follow Us:
Monday, October 01, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Amala and Akhil Akkineni are on a family vacation, see photos

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Amala and Akhil Akkineni are on a family vacation, see photos

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, Nagarjuna, Amala, Akhil Akkineni and a few close friends of the family are on a vacation.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: October 1, 2018 6:33:48 pm
Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Amala, Akhil family vacation photos Samantha Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on October 6.

Samantha Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on October 6. And looks like before the big day, the Akkineni family is on a getaway. Nagarjuna, Amala, Akhil Akkineni, Naga, Samantha and a few close friends of the family are on a vacation.

Nagarjuna Akkineni shared the family photo on his social media accounts and wrote, “Yaaayyy!!! Holidays are even more fun with family & friends with the sweet smell of success!!! #DevaDas @NameisNani @aakanksha_s30 @iamRashmika @VyjayanthiFilms.”

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya family vacation

Nagarjuna had also shared a click as he left for the holiday.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

See Akkineni family photos from the vacation:

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni recently also shared photos from her romantic getaway with Naga Chaitanya. They were seen enjoying the beautiful locales of Ibiza.

See more photos of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya from the vacation:

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Samantha AkkineniSamantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Samantha Akkineni Samantha Akkineni Akkineni Akhil, Chay Akkineni Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya

As per reports, the family would be returning from the vacation on October 5 after which Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are going to join the shoot of their upcoming film directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Watch Now
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Buzzing Now
Advertisement