Majili teaser: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni are perfect in this imperfect love story

After a long wait, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni will share screen space in romantic drama Majili. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Chaitanya shared the teaser of Majili on his Twitter account. The one minute and sixteen seconds video promises a different love story.

Naga Chaitanya shared the teaser on his Twitter account and wrote, “There is love. There is pain. in life whatever it may be it’s the experiences that keep you progressing.. #MajiliTeaser https://bit.ly/2SuLK6B happy Valentine’s Day every day to all you beautiful ladies out there #Majili @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @Shine_Screens @divyanshak10”

In the beginning of the teaser, we are introduced to Chaitanya’s character who is young and has a passion for cricket. We hear a voice-over that says he has only one year to prove himself in the field of cricket. Soon, we meet debutant Divyansha Kaushik, who plays Chaitanya’s first love. But within a few seconds, this happy love story ends. Again, we hear a voice-over that says people do not come back once they leave.

It seems like this one incident (which looks like a heartbreak followed by a failed career) makes Chaitanya’s character an arrogant, alcoholic man who ends up getting married to a woman (Samantha) who believes in keeping a family together and never talking ill about her husband, no matter how he treats her.

In short, this love story brings a new aspect of heartbreak and marriage on screen. However, it is to be seen if Samantha’s character has more to offer than being a cliched wife.

Majili has been directed by Shiva Nirvana.