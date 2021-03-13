Samantha Akkineni shares photo as she meditates with Lakshmi Manchu, Shilpa Reddy: ‘A surreal feeling that passes through me’

Actor Samantha Akkineni shared with her fans that whenever she sits down to meditate “there’s a surreal feeling” that passes through her. The actor, who recently joined Isha Foundation, shared a picture of herself on Instagram in which she, along with Lakshmi Manchu and Shilpa Reddy, is seen meditating.

“Every time I sit down to meditate, there’s a surreal feeling that passes through me. It changes the way I look at things and frees me from internal thoughts that hold me back. Meditation brings a sense of calm and positivity in my life,” the actor shared.

She encouraged her fans to meditate and start their journey of yoga. She called it “the greatest gift that you can give yourself.”

“Whatever may be the method of meditation or the school of yoga that you follow. Start your journey now ..It will be the greatest gift that you can give yourself,” the Majili actor added. She ended the post with a quote, which read, “Meditation is the only way to freedom from stress as it is a dimension beyond the mind. All the stress and struggle are of the mind”

Samantha was at Isha Foundation to celebrate Maha Shivratri. She was joined by her friends Shilpa Reddy, Lakshmi Manchu and Rakul Preet Singh.

On the work front, Samantha is shooting for Shaakuntalam. She also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal to her credit. The film will mark her first project with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha is also all set to make her OTT debut with The Family Man season 2. The Raj & DK directorial will see her sharing the screen space with Manoj Bajpayee.