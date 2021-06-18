Samantha Akkineni launches Kalyanam song from Pushpaka Vimanam, Vijay Deverakonda sends ‘big hugs and love’

Anand Deverakonda and Geeth Saini in a scene from Pushpaka Vimanam. (Photo: PR Handout)

Samantha Akkineni on Friday launched the lyrical version of “Kalyanam” song from Anand Deverakonda-starrer Pushpaka Vimanam on her Twitter handle. She wrote: “Happy to launch this beautiful wedding song #Kalyanam from #PushpakaVimanam. My best wishes to the entire team.”

Vijay Deverakonda thanked Samantha in a tweet. He wrote, “Thank you Sammmm. Big hugs and love!”

Penned by lyricist Kasarla Shyam, “Kalyanam” has been composed by Ram Miriyala while Sid Sriram has sung it. The song describes the wedding traditions in a Telugu household. The song is complemented by the behind-the-scenes footage of the song.

Vijay Deverakonda, Govardhana Rao Deverakonda, Vijay Mattapally, and Pradeep Errabelly are bankrolling the project, and Damodara is making his directorial debut with the movie.

Pushpaka Vimanam has cinematography by Hestin Jose Joseph and features Geeth Saini, Saanve Megghana, Sunil, Naresh, and Harsha Vardhan in major roles.