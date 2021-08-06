scorecardresearch
Friday, August 06, 2021
Samantha Akkineni’s latest workout video is giving fitness goals to fans

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2021 8:02:48 pm
samantha akkineni workout videoSamantha Akkineni is currently shooting for mythological drama Shaakuntalam. (Photos: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Actor Samantha Akkineni has left fans motivated with the latest video of her gym session.

“Switch it up. My thursday routine with @brahmin_bull,” Samantha Akkineni captioned the video.

In the clip, Samantha can be seen doing the barbell back squat, barbell hip thrust, single-leg reverse lunge and standing heel raises.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni recently won laurels for playing the main antagonist Raji in Manoj Bajpayee’s web series The Family Man Season 2. The actor is currently busy shooting for her upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam.

