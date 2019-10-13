Samantha Akkineni wraps 96 Telugu remake Janu

Actor Samantha Akkineni shared her first look from the upcoming film Janu, which is an official Telugu remake of Tamil superhit 96.

Samantha, who is basking in the success of her latest films Oh Baby! and Majili, announced the wrap of the film and expressed how her character has made her a better person.

“And its a wrap !! Another special film and a role that has challenged me to be better than I was yesterday.. Thankyou to my director Prem and costar Sharwanand for being a dream team 🥰 #Janu .. living my best life . Grateful always,” the Super Delux actor wrote.

Janu will mark Samantha’s first project with Sharwanand. C Prem Kumar, who helmed hit Tamil romantic drama 96, will wield the megaphone for the Telugu version too.

Originally starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead roles, 96 is one of the most successful romantic blockbusters.

The story of 96 revolves around two childhood sweethearts who meet each other 20 years later at their school reunion event. Now, the audience is keen to see what Samantha and Sharwanand bring to the silver screen.