Samantha, you make me proud with all the films you pick: Naga Chaitanya on Oh Baby

Actor Samantha Akkineni is excited for the release of her upcoming comedy-drama Oh Baby. The actor thanked her fans for giving her the opportunity to be part of such a film.

At a pre-release event that took place in Hyderabad, Samantha thanked the entire team and expressed that she wants to make her fans proud with Oh Baby.

“First of all, I have to thank the audience for giving me the best film of my career. It is very difficult to make a heroine-centric film in this industry. Almost impossible. So, if the producers trusted me with this film then it is solely because of the support I have got from you. You got me where I am and I am nothing without you. Thank you,” the actor stated.

“I think the story (Oh Baby) selected me. The film on every single day gave me a happiness and a challenge. It was a challenging character and if I am able to say that this is my best work so far then it is solely because of the team I have worked with. Nandini (the director) was nothing less than a sister to me. I trusted her completely and that will be visible on the screen,” Samantha said at the event.

Oh Baby marks Samantha’s first comedy film. She thanked legendary actor Rajendra Prasad for helping her out with comic timing. “I have to thank Rajendra Prasad Garu for teaching me comedy. If I get marks for my comedy, he has to be credited for it,” she said.

She also mentioned, “At the press meet, Suresh sir said that for the first time a woman is going to represent Rama Naidu. So, for those words, I want to make him, my family and fans really proud.”

But the surprise came for Samantha when Naga Chaitanya praised her and her performance in Oh Baby. The actor could not come to the event but made sure to make his presence felt with a video message.

In the video, Naga Chaitanya said he is extremely proud of Samantha and the kind of scripts she is choosing to be a part of.

“I watched the film (Oh Baby) and I felt very connected with it. I am sure the audience is going to feel happy after watching the film. Go watch it with family, it is a treat for them. I am so happy and proud that you are part of this film. You make me proud with all the films you pick and I think Oh Baby stands at number one for me right now. Nandini, I love how you have presented Samantha in the film. She has this cute and energetic side to her that I see at home and I love and you have shown the same onscreen. You have done a great job. So happy that you made this film. More than success, it is a film to be proud of. Oh Baby, July 5th, do not miss,” Naga said.

Oh Baby, also starring Naga Shaurya in a pivotal role, releases on July 5.