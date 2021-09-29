Samantha Akkineni dismisses speculation on leaving Hyderabad for Mumbai amid divorce rumours: ‘Like other 100 rumours, not true’

Actors Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, who are considered one of the power couples in India, are rumoured to have hit a rough patch in the marriage. Recently, Samantha decided to shut down the speculation about her leaving Hyderabad for Mumbai, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, held to celebrate the first anniversary of her clothing line. While she did not directly address the supposed rift between her and Chay, she did mention that she is not leaving Hyderabad anytime soon.

“Are you really shifting to Mumbai?” asked a fan, to which she replied, “I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very (happily).” Fan pages have instantly shared the video with edits, hoping that the couple stay together.

According to recent reports, Naga Chaitanya has moved out of his home and is living with his parents Nagarjuna and Amala, though the couple hasn’t cleared the air about the situation between them. Rumours took a wild turn when they suggested that Samantha’s fame in North India, owing to her success in The Family Man, is the reason behind the split between her and Naga Chaitanya.

However, Samantha has made it clear that she will not be talking about the issue, unless she wants to. Chay, in all dignity, recently said that the rumours were ‘painful’, and that he prefers to keep his private and professional life separate. The couple’s fourth anniversary is coming up, and there’s much speculation on whether they will celebrate it together.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is currently enjoying the success of Love Story.