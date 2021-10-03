Samantha’s cryptic post before separation announcement with Naga Chaitanya: ‘My momma said…’

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took to their social media handles to break the news that they “have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths” on Saturday afternoon. The news of Samantha and Chaitanya‘s separation has shocked the internet and left their fans heartbroken. But ahead of the announcement, Samantha’s cryptic Instagram post grabbed her fans and followers’ attention.

Samantha shared a quote that reminded her of what her mother had once said. “When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it — always,” the quote read. Sharing the post, the Family Man 2 actor wrote, “#MyMommaSaid” The post was shared on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna also shared a post reacting to Samantha and Chaitanya’s separation announcement.

“With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay, both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both with strength,” his note read.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who first met during their debut film Ye Maaya Chesave, got married in 2017. The two announced their separation four days before their wedding anniversary.