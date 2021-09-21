Samantha Akkineni calls Nagarjuna father-in-law in new tweet remembering ANR, fans say ‘All is well’

Samantha Akkineni attracted eyeballs when she dropped her surname ‘Akkineni’ from all the social media platforms. The move gave birth to the rumours that all is not well between Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya. Since then, time and again, people have been searching for hints to find out what lead to Samantha’s decision to drop her last name. Earlier this month, Sam’s response to Chaitanya on his Love Story trailer grabbed headlines. Now, on Monday, The Family Man 2 actor’s response to father-in-law Nagarjuna’s post is being deciphered to mean that all is well.

On Monday, Nagarjuna remembered his father and legendary actor Akkineni Nageshwara Rao aka ANR on his birthday anniversary. He posted a video in which he called the actor as his “inspiration” and “hero.” He ended the tweet with a hashtag #ANRLivesOn, which was born during Manam film, which also starred Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. In response to the tweet, Sam (as she is lovingly called) wrote, “This is so beautiful.” Interestingly, in the first tweet, she wrote the comment and tagged Nagarjuna. But she was quick to delete the tweet and add “Mama” while addressing Nagarjuna. “Mama” in Telugu means Father-In-Law. She also used several emojis to express her emotions for the video.

As soon as she dropped her tweet, fans of ChaySam celebrated. “This is what we wanted to see,” several comments read. One of the users also called Sam and Chay’s divorce rumours as untrue. “A big full stop to the rumours,” rejoiced a fan, while many also requested Sam to drop a picture with Chaitanya soon.

Ever since the rumours, Samantha and Chaitanya have remained tight-lipped on the issue. She refrained to divulge the reason to why she dropped her surname even during her interview with Film Companion. Recently, she was even seen shutting down a reporter at a temple. The actor, who was leaving Tirumala temple after seeking blessings, was asked about the rumours of her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Snapping at the person, she said, “I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense?” while pointing at her head.

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017 in a lavish yet private wedding. On the work front, Samantha was last seen in The Family Man Season 2, which featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. She played the role of the antagonist Rajji, and received much praise for the portrayal of her character. She has Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal to her credit. Chaitanya, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula. He will also be seen making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.