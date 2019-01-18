Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand in 96’s Telugu remake

Tamil super hit 96 is all set to be remade in Telugu. Ace producer Dil Raju is bankrolling this yet-to-be-titled Telugu remake, starring Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.

C Prem Kumar, who helmed Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi’s hit Tamil romantic drama 96, will wield the megaphone for the Telugu version too.

According to a source, the regular shoot of the movie will commence from April. Details regarding rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Sharwanand was recently seen in the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial Padi Padi Leche Manasu. He is currently busy shooting for an untitled actioner, helmed by Sudheer Varma.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is also busy with back-to-back projects. Her romantic drama Majili, with husband Naga Chaitanya, is getting ready for release soon. She will also be seen in the remake of a Korean drama, to be helmed by Nandini Reddy. Suresh Productions is producing the remake.