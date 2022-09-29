scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Samanatha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam to now release in 3D; new release date to be announced soon

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan’s period drama Shaakuntalam was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on November 4.

ShaakuntalamSamantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam will now release in 3D. (Photo:Instagram/gunasekhar1)

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film Shaakuntalam was earlier scheduled to release on November 4. However, on Thursday, the makers announced that the movie will now release in 3D format and have a new release date.

Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidas’ Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film received a great response when the release date was announced with a poster. However, the makers now want to ensure a bigger and enthralling experience and hence, the movie will be released in 3D. The team will complete the 3D version of the film and will soon announce the new release date.

The official statement read, “We aim to give a bigger experience with Shaakuntalam and immerse you in the World of Shaakuntalam, for which we as a team felt 3D would be a brilliant way. To facilitate this, we would be taking some time to put forth and so, will be unable to meet the earlier announced date of release. We thank the support and love showered upon us, from around the world, hoping for your support in this too! We will be announcing a new release date soon.”

Shaakuntalam portrays the love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan, respectively. The film also features Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr.M.Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

With Shaakuntalam, Telugu star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha will make her acting debut by playing the role of Prince Bharata.

The movie will release in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 06:22:41 pm
