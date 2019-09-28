Samajavaragamana from the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an earworm

The first single from the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released today. Titled “Samajavaragamana”, Sid Sriram has crooned the song while by Thaman S has composed the music.

The video of this unplugged song shows Sid Sriram in his natural element and carries the song with ease. There are also snapshots of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s characters. Thaman’s music and Sid Sriram’s voice are sure to make this beautiful number a hit. The lyrics have been penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. Thaman took to his official Twitter page to share the video.

“Here it is from the HEART 🎹 #Samajavaragamana #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is all yours now Bless us with ur love ♥️ #AVPLFirstSingle #avplunplugged My love & respect to my director #Trivikram sir my hero @alluarjun @GeethaArts @haarikahassine,” the caption read.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas of Manmadhudu fame, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an upcoming action film featuring an ensemble cast consisting of Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles. Jayaram, Navdeep Sushanth, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Sathyaraj among others play supporting roles in the film.

Bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creation, this film marks the third collaboration of Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun after S/O Satyamurthy and Julai.