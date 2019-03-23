Salman Khan attends Venkatesh’s daughter Aashritha’s wedding in Jaipur

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended Telugu actor Venkatesh’s daughter Aashritha’s wedding in Jaipur.

Salman was spotted spending quality time with Venkatesh’s family which also included Baahubali star Rana Daggubati among others.

Venkatesh’s daughter Aashritha is having a destination wedding in Jaipur with her longtime boyfriend Vinayak Reddy. The who’s who of the film fraternity are expected to be a part of this lavish affair.

Actor Samantha Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya, meanwhile, have also joined in the wedding festivities.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his forthcoming film Bharat, which will be released on Eid this year. Katrina Kaif will share screen space with Salman in the film. Bharat marks the third collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.