Salman Khan joins the cast of Chiranjeevi’s Godfather

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday joined the cast of Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather, which is the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer. The film marks Salman’s Telugu debut. Welcoming him on board, Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.”

The Radhe star joined the sets of Godfather on Wednesday. The shooting for the film is currently underway in Mumbai in a specially erected set. According to a source, Salman will step into Prithviraj Sukumaran’s shoes in the Telugu remake of Lucifer.

Welcome aboard #Godfather ,

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

Directed by Jayam Mohan Raja, the movie also stars Nayanthara and Satya Dev. Ram Charan, RB Choudary, and NV Prasad are bankrolling the project under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is awaiting the release of Acharya. He also has Bholaa Shankar, a film with KS Ravindra and a Venky Kudumula directorial in the pipeline.