Salman Khan congratulates Chiranjeevi on the success of GodFather: ‘Do you know why..’

Actor Salman Khan had a special message for his GodFather co-star Chiranjeevi after the movie opened well. According to the makers, GodFather has earned over Rs 38 crore on day one.

In a video which Salman posted on his social media accounts, he is seen congratulating the megastar. He begins by saying, “My dear Chiru Garu, I love you.” He continued, “I heard that GodFather is doing really well. Congrats. God bless you.” He said that the film is working because, “Iss desh ki janta mein hai bada dam, Vande Matram (People of this country are very powerful).”

As Salman shared the message, Ram Charan replied with folded hands and heart emojis. Preity Zinta commented on the video, “I miss u ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan has an extended cameo in GodFather. Earlier Chiranjeevi said the Bollywood star didn’t charge a single penny for the movie and when the producers of the film went to see him, he sent them away saying that they cannot buy his love for Chiranjeevi.

Speaking about how Salman was cast for the role, Chiranjeevi shared, “When we were casting for the film, we were thinking about who would play my trusted lieutenant. We need a star like me. Mohan simply said, ‘What about Salman Khan?’ And I wondered is that so simple? Will Salman Khan agree to this? Again, Charan took responsibility and made just one phone call to Salman. When Charan called him, Salman asked just one question, ‘Did Chiru garu think I should play this role? If so, I will do the character.’ He didn’t even listen to the script, he came directly to the sets. Thank you so much Sallu bhai, you have shown such love and affection towards us.”