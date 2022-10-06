scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Salman Khan congratulates Chiranjeevi on the success of GodFather: ‘Do you know why..’

According to the makers, Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather has earned over Rs 38 crore on day one. Salman Khan has an extended cameo in the movie.

salman khan chiranjeeviSalman Khan posted a message for Chiranjeevi. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Actor Salman Khan had a special message for his GodFather co-star Chiranjeevi after the movie opened well. According to the makers, GodFather has earned over Rs 38 crore on day one.

In a video which Salman posted on his social media accounts, he is seen congratulating the megastar. He begins by saying, “My dear Chiru Garu, I love you.” He continued, “I heard that GodFather is doing really well. Congrats. God bless you.” He said that the film is working because, “Iss desh ki janta mein hai bada dam, Vande Matram (People of this country are very powerful).”

Also read |GodFather movie review: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan starrer is a satisfying watch

As Salman shared the message, Ram Charan replied with folded hands and heart emojis. Preity Zinta commented on the video, “I miss u ❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan has an extended cameo in GodFather. Earlier Chiranjeevi said the Bollywood star didn’t charge a single penny for the movie and when the producers of the film went to see him, he sent them away saying that they cannot buy his love for Chiranjeevi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
Also read |Salman Khan said ‘get lost’ after being offered money for GodFather: ‘You cannot buy my love for Chiranjeevi garu’

Speaking about how Salman was cast for the role, Chiranjeevi shared, “When we were casting for the film, we were thinking about who would play my trusted lieutenant. We need a star like me. Mohan simply said, ‘What about Salman Khan?’ And I wondered is that so simple? Will Salman Khan agree to this? Again, Charan took responsibility and made just one phone call to Salman. When Charan called him, Salman asked just one question, ‘Did Chiru garu think I should play this role? If so, I will do the character.’ He didn’t even listen to the script, he came directly to the sets. Thank you so much Sallu bhai, you have shown such love and affection towards us.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 08:00:12 pm
Next Story

BRS won’t field candidates for assembly election; will join hands with JD(S) for Lok Sabha polls: H D Kumaraswamy

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Alia Bhatt’s baby shower with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement