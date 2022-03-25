Salman Khan completes shooting for Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, see pictures

Director Mohan Raja has expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in his upcoming directorial Godfather. He thanked Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi for making it happen.

“Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man,Sweetness Personified Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan Thanks Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for Our (sic),” Mohan tweeted along with a video showing a few behind-the-scene pictures of Salman on the sets of Godfather.

Salman Khan joined the sets of Godfather on March 16. He is said to be playing a key cameo in the movie, which stars Chiranjeevi in the lead. The upcoming movie is the official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer.

The 2019 Malayalam hit had Mohanlal in the lead and the film also marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj. In addition to directing it, Prithviraj had also played a small supporting role. The industry buzz is that Mohan had roped in Salman to reprise the cameo, which was originally played by Prithviraj in the Telugu remake.

Rumours have it that Salman even refused fee from the producers and shot for the movie out of his goodwill for Chiranjeevi. “Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience (sic),” Chiranjeevi had tweeted earlier.