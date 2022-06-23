scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

Salman Khan chills with Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, see photo

Salman Khan is camping in Hyderabad as he is shooting for his upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And he has been a regular presence at parties, mainly hosted by Chiranjeevi.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 23, 2022 2:06:10 pm
Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, JC Pavan ReddySalman Khan with Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, and JC Pavan Reddy in Hyderabad.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan seems to be partying with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi almost every other day. A new photo of Salman chilling with actors Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and politician JC Pavan Reddy is making the rounds on the internet. It is said that the actors partied at Reddy’s house in Hyderabad.

Salman is camping in Hyderabad as he is shooting for his upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And he has been a regular presence at parties, mainly hosted by Chiranjeevi.

Also Read |Vikram box office: 20 days later, Kamal Haasan’s movie remains bullish with over Rs 378 crore in global earnings

Chiranjeevi had recently hosted Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan at his residence in Hyderabad to celebrate the humongous box office success of Vikram. Salman had also graced the party and rubbed shoulders with members of the Telugu film fraternity.

It’s worth noting that Salman Khan will be seen in an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Godfather. The film is the remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer. While Chiranjeevi is stepping into the shoes of Mohanlal, the makers have kept the details of Salman’s character under wraps. Director Mohan Raja has written and helmed the Telugu remake.

Rumours have it that Salman even refused fee from the producers and shot for the movie out of his goodwill for Chiranjeevi.

Best of Express Premium
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...Premium
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...
MVA crisis | Behind Surat to Guwahati flight: fear of rebels returning to...Premium
MVA crisis | Behind Surat to Guwahati flight: fear of rebels returning to...
Mohammed Saqib writes: BRICS summit needs to focus on breaking Western he...Premium
Mohammed Saqib writes: BRICS summit needs to focus on breaking Western he...
Yashwant Sinha interview: ‘BJP doesn’t have numbers (for presidenti...Premium
Yashwant Sinha interview: ‘BJP doesn’t have numbers (for presidenti...
More Premium Stories >>

The production of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is happening in Hyderabad. The film is the official remake of the Tamil hit Veeram. Starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, Veeram is the story of a man’s struggle to protect his loved ones from the vengeance of a depraved man. The Hindi remake is directed by Farhad Samji from a script written by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Arjun Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement