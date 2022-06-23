Salman Khan chills with Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, see photo

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan seems to be partying with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi almost every other day. A new photo of Salman chilling with actors Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and politician JC Pavan Reddy is making the rounds on the internet. It is said that the actors partied at Reddy’s house in Hyderabad.

Salman is camping in Hyderabad as he is shooting for his upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And he has been a regular presence at parties, mainly hosted by Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi had recently hosted Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan at his residence in Hyderabad to celebrate the humongous box office success of Vikram. Salman had also graced the party and rubbed shoulders with members of the Telugu film fraternity.

It’s worth noting that Salman Khan will be seen in an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Godfather. The film is the remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer. While Chiranjeevi is stepping into the shoes of Mohanlal, the makers have kept the details of Salman’s character under wraps. Director Mohan Raja has written and helmed the Telugu remake.

Rumours have it that Salman even refused fee from the producers and shot for the movie out of his goodwill for Chiranjeevi.

The production of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is happening in Hyderabad. The film is the official remake of the Tamil hit Veeram. Starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, Veeram is the story of a man’s struggle to protect his loved ones from the vengeance of a depraved man. The Hindi remake is directed by Farhad Samji from a script written by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.